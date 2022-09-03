Indiana students misspelled school’s name at football game for great reason

Indiana students are not as think as you dumb they are.

FOX was broadcasting Friday night’s game beween Indiana and Illinois. They showed a group of IU students in the stands who were all wearing white T-shirts with red letters. The shirts spelled out “Indinia.”

Indiana was mocked over the misspelling.

Apparently spelling isn't taught at the University of Indiana, er, I mean Indinia? #HoosierTwitter #foxsports pic.twitter.com/9LCyftZ6eq — Ray Hartjen (@RayHartjen) September 3, 2022

But what many people failed to realize is the students were cracking a great joke.

Last year during Indiana’s opener against Iowa, one Hoosiers player’s jersey misspelled the school’s name.

Kudos to the students for making a joke out of the misspelling a year later. Let’s hope all the people who think IU students can’t spell realize the kids were just having some fun.