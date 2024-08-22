Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz suspended over recruitment of Cade McNamara

Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz and one of his assistants have been suspended for the first game of the 2024 season.

Ferentz and wide receivers coach Jon Budmayr have each been suspended one game for alleged violations related to the recruitment of quarterback Cade McNamara, according to a report from Scott Dochterman of The Athletic. McNamara transferred to Iowa from Michigan following the 2022 season.

Budmayr was a special assistant to Ferentz at the time. Budmayr was an assistant at Wisconsin prior to joining the Hawkeyes and had previously recruited McNamara.

The suspensions stem from an NCAA investigation that reportedly determined Ferentz and Budmayr recruited McNamara before the transfer portal opened in 2022. McNamara entered the portal on Nov. 28 and committed to Iowa on Dec. 1.

McNamara opened last season as Iowa’s starter but suffered a knee injury early in the year. He has been competing for the starting job again this summer with Northwestern transfer Brendan Sullivan.

Ferentz is the longest-tenured coach in FBS, having been at Iowa since 1999. The No. 25 Hawkeyes open their season against Illinois State at home on Aug. 31.