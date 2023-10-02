Iowa QB Cade McNamara suffers brutal injury blow

Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara suffered a significant knee injury in Saturday’s win over Michigan State, and the prognosis for his return is not good.

McNamara is likely to miss the remainder of the season, according to David Eickholt of Hawkeye Insider. Wisconsin transfer Deacon Hill is expected to start the rest of the season.

McNamara started his career at Michigan and actually quarterbacked the team to a College Football Playoff appearance in 2021. He transferred to Iowa last offseason after losing his starting job to JJ McCarthy, though he has been plagued with leg injuries for the last two seasons even before this one. He still has another season of eligibility if he chooses to use it.

The Hawkeyes seemed to be progressing under McNamara, so this is a significant blow. The team sits at 4-1 with a game against Purdue looming on Saturday.