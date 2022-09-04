Iowa ruthlessly trolled by local newspaper following poor showing

Iowa defeated South Dakota State in its first game of the season on Saturday, but we feel badly for anyone who had to sit through it. The performance from the Hawkeyes was summed up quite well by a local newspaper.

Iowa managed just 166 yards of total offense in a 7-3 game that resembled low-division high school football at times. And those 7 points for the Hawkeyes came by way of a field goal and two safeties — not a touchdown. Since they did virtually nothing on offense, the Cedar Rapids Gazette stripped Iowa of their “O” privileges in Sunday morning’s paper.

That’s pretty clever. Iowa was also bashed on social media during the ugly game.

Iowa football is back!! pic.twitter.com/R9lJn3uhRq — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 3, 2022

We love you Iowa. pic.twitter.com/fIrMekdD7z — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) September 3, 2022

South Dakota State is playing 5D chess: they did this on purpose to taunt Iowa because they knew their offense wouldn’t score anyway. https://t.co/NBfMM9irdd — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 3, 2022

Not sure why people are criticizing Iowa’s offense, this is great work for only four innings pic.twitter.com/lc00rE7FRN — Adam Jacobi (@adam_jacobi) September 4, 2022

A win is a win, right? Of course, Iowa will not be playing South Dakota State every week. Something tells us they will have to score a touchdown at some point if they hope to win again this season.