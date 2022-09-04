 Skip to main content
Iowa ruthlessly trolled by local newspaper following poor showing

September 4, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Kirk Ferentz on the sideline

Dec 27, 2019; San Diego, California, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz reacts in the second quarter against the Southern California Trojans during the Holiday Bowl at SDCCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa defeated South Dakota State in its first game of the season on Saturday, but we feel badly for anyone who had to sit through it. The performance from the Hawkeyes was summed up quite well by a local newspaper.

Iowa managed just 166 yards of total offense in a 7-3 game that resembled low-division high school football at times. And those 7 points for the Hawkeyes came by way of a field goal and two safeties — not a touchdown. Since they did virtually nothing on offense, the Cedar Rapids Gazette stripped Iowa of their “O” privileges in Sunday morning’s paper.

That’s pretty clever. Iowa was also bashed on social media during the ugly game.

A win is a win, right? Of course, Iowa will not be playing South Dakota State every week. Something tells us they will have to score a touchdown at some point if they hope to win again this season.

