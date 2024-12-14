Auburn lands top quarterback transfer for 2025

Coveted transfer quarterback Jackson Arnold has made his decision regarding his new school.

The former Oklahoma quarterback has committed to Auburn for the 2025 season, the school announced Saturday. The former five-star recruit will likely have the inside track on the starting job next season, otherwise he probably wouldn’t have committed to the Tigers.

Arnold completed 62.6 percent of his passes for Oklahoma this season for 1,421 yards with 12 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. He also rushed for 444 yards and 3 touchdowns. He decided to enter the transfer portal at season’s end, and still has two years of eligibility remaining.

Auburn has had serious issues with the quarterback position this year, having gone back and forth between Payton Thorne and Hank Brown. Brown has already decided to transfer and committed to Iowa, while Thorne is a senior who is on his way out.

Arnold should stabilize the position in 2025, though five-star quarterback recruit Deuce Knight is also on his way in.