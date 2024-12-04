Former 5-star QB set to enter transfer portal

A former 5-star quarterback recruit is entering the transfer portal.

Jackson Arnold, who has been at Oklahoma since early 2023, is set to leave the school as a transfer. ESPN reporter Max Olson shared the news on Wednesday and says Arnold will have two years left of eligibility.

Oklahoma starting QB Jackson Arnold is entering the transfer portal, sources tell ESPN. The former 5-star recruit produced 1,865 total yards and 15 TDs over 10 games this season. He'll have two more seasons of eligibility and will be one of the top QBs on the transfer market. pic.twitter.com/pXxTL9bwrb — Max Olson (@max_olson) December 4, 2024

Arnold enrolled at Oklahoma in January 2023 and served as the backup to Dillon Gabriel last season. This year, Arnold served as Oklahoma’s starting quarterback. He completed 62.6 percent of his passes for 1,421 yards with 12 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. He also rushed for 444 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Oklahoma went 6-6 in its first season in the SEC. It’s the second six-win season under Brent Venables, though the Sooners could have a chance to win another game in a bowl.

Arnold will likely receive plenty of interest from other schools.