Former 5-star QB set to enter transfer portal

December 4, 2024
by Larry Brown
A generic college football

Sep 30, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; Footballs with the college football playoff logo sit on the field during warmups prior to the game between the Northwestern Wildcats and Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

A former 5-star quarterback recruit is entering the transfer portal.

Jackson Arnold, who has been at Oklahoma since early 2023, is set to leave the school as a transfer. ESPN reporter Max Olson shared the news on Wednesday and says Arnold will have two years left of eligibility.

Arnold enrolled at Oklahoma in January 2023 and served as the backup to Dillon Gabriel last season. This year, Arnold served as Oklahoma’s starting quarterback. He completed 62.6 percent of his passes for 1,421 yards with 12 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. He also rushed for 444 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Oklahoma went 6-6 in its first season in the SEC. It’s the second six-win season under Brent Venables, though the Sooners could have a chance to win another game in a bowl.

Arnold will likely receive plenty of interest from other schools.

Jackson ArnoldOklahoma Football
