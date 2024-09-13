Auburn to make surprising quarterback change

The Auburn Tigers are making a big quarterback change after an underwhelming start to the 2024 season.

Redshirt freshman Hank Brown is expected to start at quarterback for Auburn’s upcoming game against New Mexico, according to Justin Hokanson of Auburn Live. The move means team captain Payton Thorne will move to the bench, at least temporarily.

The timing of the decision certainly suggests that Auburn coach Hugh Freeze wants this change to be a lasting one. New Mexico represents a fairly lightweight opponent for Brown to get comfortable against before SEC play begins the following week. Brown, a redshirt freshman, had originally committed to Freeze at Liberty before following the coach to Auburn.

The impetus for the change appears to have come from Auburn’s disappointing loss to Cal. Thorne went 14/27 for 165 yards with 4 interceptions, a statline that seems to have cost him his starting job.