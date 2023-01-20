Jaden Rashada reportedly sets first visit since release from Florida

Highly-touted quarterback recruit Jaden Rashada has reportedly set up his first official visit since his NIL deal with Florida fell through.

Rashada will visit Arizona State over the weekend, according to Chad Simmons of On3. This marks the first visit the four-star recruit from Pittsburg, California since Florida released him from his National Letter of Intent.

Rashada’s situation has become a major story recently.

According to reports, the quarterback received a $13 million NIL offer from the school’s associated fund in December, at which point he committed to the Gators. However, Florida apparently pulled the offer in December, which led to legal threats and the eventual release of Rashada from his commitment.

Rashada will have to move quickly if he wants to find a new landing spot before February’s recruiting dead period. Spring practices begin in March, so time is not necessarily on his side.