Report: Florida pulled $13 million NIL deal from Jaden Rashada in December

The situation between Florida and quarterback recruit Jaden Rashada has received national attention this week after a report said Rashada was asking for the Gators to release him from his letter of intent to the school. Now we have more information on the matter.

On Thursday, we learned that Rashada had a $13 million name, image and likeness deal (NIL) with Florida fall apart.

On Friday, The Athletic’s G. Allan Taylor published a breakdown on the situation. He says that the Gator Collective, which is an NIL fund for Florida athletes, agreed to a $13 million deal with Florida. The amount of the deal likely exceeded what the Gator Collective could afford, so they reportedly may have had an agreement with big-time Florida donors (who operate another collective fund) to foot the bill.

In December, the Gator Collective sent Rashada a termination letter regarding the $13 million deal.

Rashada is reportedly threatening legal action against Florida over the contract. The collectives reportedly are now offering Rashada a lesser deal, but with the condition that he drop all legal threats.

Rashada, a highly-rated recruit, has returned to his home in Northern California. It’s unclear where this situation is headed, but we do know things are not off to a great start between Rashada and Florida.