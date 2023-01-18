Jaden Rashada makes big move after $13 million deal from Florida falls through

Jaden Rashada has finally taken action regarding his future with the University of Florida.

Rashada has officially filed for his release from a National Letter of Intent he signed with the Gators last month. The 5-star quarterback recruit initially committed to Miami over the summer, but he decommitted from them and later pledged his commitment to the Gators.

Rashada signed with the Gators under the promise of a $13 million Name, Image and Likeness deal that he had signed with a Florida fan-driven NIL fund. After that deal fell apart, there were reports last week that Rashada was seeking his release. Rashada’s father denied those rumors, but the quarterback ultimately has sought his release.

Rashada needs the NCAA’s approval to be released from his scholarship.

This development is bad for both parties.

Rashada now needs a new program and faces the prospect of lost time in his playing career over an NIL deal falling through. Florida also now faces issues at the quarterback position.

Anthony Richardson is going to the draft, Jalen Kitna was kicked off the team, Rashada’s deal fell through, and all the Gators have are Jack Miller and transfer Graham Mertz.

The Gators could be a good landing spot for LSU transfer Walker Howard.