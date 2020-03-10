Jalen Hurts discusses his relationships with Nick Saban, Tua Tagovailoa

Jalen Hurts may have left Alabama so he could play elsewhere as a graduate transfer, but he still appears to have a good relationship with those he left behind.

Hurts conducted an interview with ESPN “Outside the Lines” and was asked about his relationships with Nick Saban and Tua Tagovailoa. Hurts, who was a Heisman Trophy finalist with Oklahoma last season, had praise for his former coach.

“I’ve got a lot of appreciation for him and a lot of respect for him. We’re more similar than people realize,” Hurts said of Saban. “He’s a relentless competitor. He takes a straight-on approach in what he does. And those similarities are exact reason why I chose to go that university.”

Saban’s decision to go with Tagovailoa as his starting quarterback over Hurts was the big reason Jalen left for Oklahoma. Even though he lost his starting job to Tua, they are on good terms.

“That’s a relationship that will never go away or die down,” Hurts said. “I talked to him and kept in touch with him all year. I’m pulling for him as always.”

Hurts is preparing for the NFL Draft and his stock reportedly is going up. As a senior at Oklahoma, he passed for 3,851 yards, 32 touchdowns and 8 interceptions, and rushed for 1,323 yards and 21 touchdowns.

