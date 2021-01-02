Classy: James Skalski shares hug with Justin Fields after Sugar Bowl

James Skalski may have drilled Justin Fields with a massive hit during the second quarter of the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Friday night, but there were no hard feelings between the men.

Skalski was ejected for targeting after nailing Fields with the crown of his helmet squarely in the quarterback’s lower back/ribs area. Fields only missed one play before returning to throw a touchdown. He continued to have a big game as Ohio State beat Clemson 49-28. Fields threw for six touchdowns.

After the game, ESPN cameras showed Skalski and Fields talking in a cordial manner, with Skalski even putting his arm around Fields.

James Skalski and Justin Fields hugged it out. #respect pic.twitter.com/OChSEHcGYe — JaiHawkFLY (@JaiHawkFly) January 2, 2021

That is a great moment.

It’s classy of Skalski to seek out Fields to let him know that he didn’t mean any harm to the quarterback. It was equally good sportsmanship for Fields to not hold the hit against the Tigers linebacker.