Jaxon Smith-Njigba makes announcement ahead of CFP

Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba has barely been a factor this year due to nagging injuries. That will not change in the College Football Playoff.

Smith-Njigba announced Monday that he will not play in Ohio State’s playoff game. The junior plans to enter the NFL Draft. Smith-Njigba said the decision to enter the draft was made only after it was determined he would not be able to play against Georgia.

“I want to be out there competing with my brothers more than anything,” Smith-Njigba told Pete Thamel of ESPN. “The decision to turn pro was made after I was unable to come back on multiple occasions during the season and the doctors determined I would be unable to participate in the playoffs.”

The news is disappointing but not necessarily surprising for Ohio State. The junior wide receiver has played in just three games all season. Coach Ryan Day did not sound terribly optimistic about that changing when the topic was discussed last month.

Smith-Njigba had 95 catches for 1,606 yards last season. He is widely viewed as one of the top receiver prospects in the draft class. Smith-Njigba will likely have to prove his health to teams to solidify that status, though.