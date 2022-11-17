 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, November 17, 2022

Ryan Day offers worrying Jaxon Smith-Njigba update

November 17, 2022
by Grey Papke
Read
Ryan Day with a hand out

Nov 30, 2019; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day before the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba has barely played in 2022, and it sounds like the situation might not improve much in the weeks to come.

Buckeyes coach Ryan Day admitted Thursday that Smith-Njigba may not necessarily return to action this season as he deals with a lingering hamstring injury. Day said he was more hoping to get Smith-Njigba back instead of expecting it.

Smith-Njigba was supposed to be the centerpiece of Ohio State’s talented receiving corps this season. Instead, he has been limited to just five catches for 43 yards in three games. Fortunately, the likes of Marvin Harrison Jr. have been able to step up and carry the load in his absence.

It is not lost on anyone just how ridiculous Ohio State’s passing game could be if Smith-Njigba were available. Ultimately, the team is still unbeaten without him, but it sounds like any contribution would be a welcome bonus at this point.

Article Tags

Jaxon Smith-NjigbaOhio State FootballRyan Day
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus