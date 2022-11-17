Ryan Day offers worrying Jaxon Smith-Njigba update

Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba has barely played in 2022, and it sounds like the situation might not improve much in the weeks to come.

Buckeyes coach Ryan Day admitted Thursday that Smith-Njigba may not necessarily return to action this season as he deals with a lingering hamstring injury. Day said he was more hoping to get Smith-Njigba back instead of expecting it.

Is Ryan Day still expecting to get Jaxon Smith-Njigba back this season? “I wouldn’t say expecting, I’d probably say more hoping.” — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) November 17, 2022

Smith-Njigba was supposed to be the centerpiece of Ohio State’s talented receiving corps this season. Instead, he has been limited to just five catches for 43 yards in three games. Fortunately, the likes of Marvin Harrison Jr. have been able to step up and carry the load in his absence.

It is not lost on anyone just how ridiculous Ohio State’s passing game could be if Smith-Njigba were available. Ultimately, the team is still unbeaten without him, but it sounds like any contribution would be a welcome bonus at this point.