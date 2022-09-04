Jaxon Smith-Njigba deals with leg injury against Notre Dame

Ohio State’s top wide receiver was dealing with a leg injury against Notre Dame on Saturday night.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba caught the first pass of Ohio State’s second possession Saturday at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. His legs got crunched as he was brought down near the sideline.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba's dealing with a knee/hamstring injury after an awkward tackle earlier in the game. pic.twitter.com/OjTJgEkrb4 — Follow @FTBeard7 (@FTBeard7) September 4, 2022

Smith-Njigba exited the game and received some medical attention. He was then seen riding a stationary bike on the sideline.

Though Ohio State scored a touchdown on that possession, they punted on their next two series without Smith-Njigba.

After missing two possessions, Smith-Njigba returned with about three minutes left before halftime. He caught one pass for a loss on that series.

Smith-Njigba was a monster last season with 95 catches for 1,606 yards and 9 touchdowns.

Though having an explosive receiver dealing with an injury isn’t a good thing, the Buckeyes still have Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka catching passes.