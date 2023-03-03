Jaxon Smith-Njigba makes bold claim about final Ohio State season

Star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba missed the bulk of the 2022 season for Ohio State, and he thinks things would have been a lot different for his team had that not been the case.

Smith-Njigba on Friday told Bill Rabinowitz of the Columbus Dispatch that in his mind, the Buckeyes would have won a national title if not for his injury.

I asked Jaxon Smith-Njigba what would have happened if he hadn’t gotten hurt last year. “Definitely would have won a national title.” https://t.co/i0hZ8kIqKf — Bill Rabinowitz 🗞 (@brdispatch) March 3, 2023

Does Smith-Njigba have a point? He might. The Buckeyes gave Georgia all they could handle in the College Football Playoff semi-final without the wide receiver, and Ohio State probably would have been favored to beat TCU in a hypothetical championship matchup. There is no way of knowing for sure, but fellow Buckeye Marvin Harrison Jr. might feel the same way.

Ultimately, this never came to pass, as Smith-Njigba was limited to just three games due to injuries. He now has his sights set on playing for one specific team in the NFL.