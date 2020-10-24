Video: Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba made the most ridiculous touchdown catch

Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba has given us an early contender for catch of the season.

The freshman wide receiver reeled in a high pass from quarterback Justin Fields during the Buckeyes’ win over Nebraska on Saturday. The catch was good, but Smith-Njigba’s momentum was clearly carrying him out of the back of the end zone. Undeterred, he got down one of the most incredible toe-taps you will see.

The pass was originally ruled incomplete, but was overturned on replay. It’s easy to see why the original ruling was made. You would never expect anyone to get a foot down moving like that. The body control that was required here is ridiculous.

Smith-Njigba is a five-star recruit, and this was his first career touchdown catch. He’ll do well to top it in terms of pure athleticism.

By the looks of it, the Big Ten is shaping up to have some pretty talented freshmen this season.