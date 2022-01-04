Report reveals Caleb Williams’ preferred transfer destination

Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams announced Monday that he would enter the transfer portal and consider other schools. A new report indicates he may already have one destination at the top of his list.

Williams is eyeing Georgia as a potential transfer destination, according to Blake Brockermeyer of 247 Sports. The Bulldogs are the “top landing spot” unless another school can offer Williams a better situation.

Georgia has a quarterback need in 2022. Stetson Bennett is a senior, and while J.T. Daniels is a junior, he clearly has not convinced the Bulldogs that he is the answer. Williams would likely have a starting spot available to him in Athens if he wants it.

Williams took over from Spencer Rattler during the season and threw for 1,670 yards, 18 touchdowns and four interceptions during the regular season. Williams would have the Oklahoma job to himself if he stayed, but Lincoln Riley’s departure for USC seems to have changed the equation.

Williams made clear that remaining at Oklahoma is an option even after entering the transfer portal. This report certainly makes it sound like the Sooners are not likely to hold onto him, at least as of this moment.

Photo: OU quarterback Caleb Williams is set to lead the Sooners against Oregon on Wednesday in the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio.