Report: Caleb Williams transfer announcement not coming any time soon

Caleb Williams announced on Monday that he was entering the transfer portal. But a subsequent announcement regarding his transfer destination may not be coming any time soon.

Yahoo’s Pete Thamel reported on Tuesday that a decision from Williams is not imminent. Thamel adds that Williams’ family is currently on vacation and laughing at some of the rumors surrounding the quarterback.

Spoke to Carl Williams, Caleb’s dad. He said no decision on anything with Caleb’s future is imminent, and the family plans to take their time with the decision. The family is on vacation this week, chuckling at all the rumors. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 4, 2022

One report said an SEC powerhouse was a leading contender to land the former Oklahoma quarterback. Another report said a surprising West Coast team was in contention for Williams (probably the report that made them laugh).

Though Williams’ destination is uncertain, one thing that seems highly unlikely at this point is that Williams will return to Oklahoma. He left open that possibility when he said he was entering the transfer portal, but that was before Dillon Gabriel snuck in behind him.

Williams passed for 1,916 yards, 21 touchdowns and 4 interceptions for the Sooners this season.

Photo: Oklahoma’s Caleb Williams (13) before a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Iowa State Cyclones at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021.