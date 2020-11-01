Jaylen Waddle was impressed by teammate DeVonta Smith

DeVonta Smith’s play on Saturday left teammate Jaylen Waddle impressed.

Smith caught 11 passes for 203 yards and four touchdowns in Alabama’s 41-0 win over Mississippi State in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Smith caught a touchdown with just under two minutes left in the second quarter to make it 27-0. Waddle was seen shaking his head on the sideline, commenting that Smith was “nasty.”

DeVonta Smith's route had Jaylen Waddle shook He's got 3 TDs at the half (via @SECNetwork)pic.twitter.com/idGddfZKq4 — Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) November 1, 2020

Waddle echoed that via Twitter, calling Smith “filthy.”

To be clear, both comments are compliments about Smith, who had three touchdown catches in the first half.

Waddle and Smith are Alabama’s leading receivers. Waddle had 25 catches for 557 yards and four touchdowns before suffering a season-ending injury last week. Smith is up to 56 catches for 759 yards and 8 touchdowns this season. He really is nasty.