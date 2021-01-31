Jeff Fisher reportedly a finalist for Montana State football job

Jeff Fisher has not coached since being fired by the Los Angeles Rams in 2016, but he is in the mix for another job.

Fisher tweeted a photo on Saturday flying over a city from a plane. He asked his Twitter followers to guess where he was.

Fisher was flying to Bozeman in Montana.

Colton Pool, the sports editor of the Bozeman Daily Chronicle, says that Fisher is a finalist for the Montana State job.

Former NFL coach Jeff Fisher tweets a photo of him flying to Bozeman. He’s a finalist to be Montana State’s next head coach. Nebraska offensive coordinator Matt Lubick has also been in discussions with MSU in recent days. #MSUBobcatsFB https://t.co/d0zYqq9xuB — Colton Pool (@CPoolReporter) January 31, 2021

Montana State has a vacancy after Jeff Choate left to take a job on Steve Sarkisian’s staff at Texas.

Fisher is 62 and has only coached in the NFL during his lengthy coaching career. He coached the Oilers/Titans from 1995-2010. And then he became the Rams’ head coach from 2012-2016. His reputation was tarnished when he seemingly went 7-9 every year with the Rams. Seeing Sean McVay turn the team around in one year also didn’t help the perception surrounding Fisher.

Fisher seems to really want back into coaching because he also inserted his name into another job.