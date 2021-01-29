Steve Sarkisian announces final hire of his new Texas coaching staff

Steve Sarkisian was only recently announced as Texas’ new head football coach, and he has already filled out his staff.

Sark officially announced on Thursday the hiring of Jeff Choate. Choate, who was Montana State’s head coach, will be the co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

Choate called the decision to leave for Texas a “slam dunk.”

The 50-year-old was a linebacker in college and coached Montana State from 2016-2020. He led the team to the FCS semifinals in 2019.

News of his hiring was reported last week but was not made official until Thursday.

In addition to Choate, Texas announced a few more hires. Jason Grooms will be the football chief of staff. Four strength and conditioning staffers were announced as well.

Texas officially announced Jeff Choate as co-Defensive Coordinator and Inside Linebackers Coach and Jason Grooms as Chief of Staff. In addition, Isaiah Gonzalez, Markus James, Joe Vaughn, and Cory Castro will work under Torre Becton as strength and conditioning coaches. — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) January 28, 2021

Now it’s full systems go for Sarkisian, who will have to validate Texas’ decision to dump Tom Herman for him. Sarkisian raided Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama in order to fill out his staff in Austin. This marks Sark’s third stop as a college head coach following stints at Washington and USC.

Texas fans! Steve Sarkisian is the new head coach of the Longhorns and promising a high-octane offense. Show some support for the squad with this great All Gas No Brakes shirt. It makes a perfect gift for yourself or a friend. You can buy it here: