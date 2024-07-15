Jeff Tedford resigns as Fresno State coach

Longtime Cal and Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford is resigning, he announced Monday.

In a statement, Tedford said he was resigning as coach over health concerns. The 62-year-old said a recent medical check-up made it clear that he could no longer continue coaching, and would step aside as a result.

A message from Coach Tedford: pic.twitter.com/BuK5b28rkv — Fresno State Football (@FresnoStateFB) July 15, 2024

“Unfortunately, I am not able to sustain the commitment needed to perform at the level needed to guide the program,” Tedford said in the statement. “I look forward to supporting the program in any way that I can as I focus on my family and my health.”

Tedford previously stepped down from Fresno State in December 2019 for health reasons. He eventually returned to the job in 2022 after his successor, Kalen DeBoer, left for Washington.

In addition to his time at Fresno State, Tedford is remembered for his lengthy tenure at California, where he still holds the school record for games coached and wins. Widely regarded as a skilled quarterbacks coach, he has been credited with the development of Trent Dilfer and, most famously, Aaron Rodgers. A number of other quarterbacks Tedford coached, including Akili Smith, David Carr, and Joey Harrington, became high NFL draft picks.