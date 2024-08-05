Jim Harbaugh has defiant response to new NCAA allegations

Jim Harbaugh could face significant sanctions when the NCAA completes its investigation into Michigan’s infamous sign-stealing scandal, but the Los Angeles Chargers head coach has remained defiant in the wake of new allegations.

A draft of the NCAA’s notice of allegations for Michigan was obtained by ESPN’s Dan Murphy and Pete Thamel over the weekend. The draft, which is subject to change, states that Harbaugh and former members of his Michigan staff — including current head coach Sherrone Moore — committed violations related to the sign-stealing scheme that was orchestrated by Connor Stalions.

Harbaugh is accused of committing Level 1 violations, which are the most serious. NCAA officials reportedly say that Harbaugh refused to cooperate with their investigation because he denied requests to view relevant messages and phone records from his personal cellphone. The NCAA’s draft says Harbaugh could face a show-cause restriction if he ever returns to coaching at the collegiate level.

Harbaugh was asked on Monday about the latest development. He maintained that he had zero knowledge of any illegal activity and said he will not apologize.

“Never lie, never cheat, never steal. I was raised with that lesson. I have raised my family on that lesson. I have preached that lesson to the teams I have coached,” Harbaugh said. “No one’s perfect. If you stumble, you apologize and you make it right. Today, I do not apologize. I did not participate, was not aware nor complicit in those said allegations. So for me, it’s back to work and attacking with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind.”

The NCAA’s draft of allegations includes no evidence that Harbaugh was involved in Stalions’ operation or was aware of it, according to ESPN. Investigators do believe, however, that Harbaugh failed to identify “red flags” related to the illegal activity.

Harbaugh agreed to a three-game suspension at Michigan last season as part of an agreement with the Big Ten, though he has maintained he did nothing wrong. The 60-year-old was also suspended at the start of the year for allegedly misleading the NCAA during an investigation into recruiting violations. The allegations against Harbaugh from the Stalions probe are similar, so the NCAA may view Harbaugh as a repeat offender.