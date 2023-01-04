 Skip to main content
Report: Jim Harbaugh has talked with NFC team

January 3, 2023
by Larry Brown
Jim Harbaugh wearing sunglasses

Nov 16, 2019; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh reacts during the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

It’s that time of year again where NFL teams are searching for new head coaches, and that means rumors involving Jim Harbaugh possibly leaving Michigan.

Harbaugh has already been linked to the Denver Broncos. But the Michigan head coach has also talked with an NFC team.

Carolina Sports Live’s Will Kunkel reported on Tuesday that Harbaugh has spoken with Panthers owner David Tepper. Kunkel was clear that the two only had a conversation and that Harbaugh did not interview.

Harbaugh interviewed with the Minnesota Vikings last offseason, who ended up hiring Kevin O’Connell instead. Harbaugh said that he thought he had the job, but the Vikings felt otherwise. He then said that he would stay with Michigan for as long as they would have him.

Would Harbaugh go back on that feeling a year later? One report says he would leave for the NFL if a suitable offer were made to him.

Harbaugh led Michigan to a 13-1 season that ended with an upset loss to TCU. He has made consecutive appearances in the College Football Playoff, which apparently has reminded NFL teams that he’s still a pretty darn good coach.

Carolina PanthersJim Harbaugh
