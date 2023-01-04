Report: Jim Harbaugh has talked with NFC team

It’s that time of year again where NFL teams are searching for new head coaches, and that means rumors involving Jim Harbaugh possibly leaving Michigan.

Harbaugh has already been linked to the Denver Broncos. But the Michigan head coach has also talked with an NFC team.

Carolina Sports Live’s Will Kunkel reported on Tuesday that Harbaugh has spoken with Panthers owner David Tepper. Kunkel was clear that the two only had a conversation and that Harbaugh did not interview.

Panthers owner Dave Tepper and Jim Harbaugh have had a conversation about Carolina’s head coaching vacancy, sources tell @CSLonQCN.

The talk was not a job interview, only a conversation.

The Panthers will not formally begin their coaching search until after the season. — Will Kunkel (@WillKunkelFOX) January 3, 2023

Harbaugh interviewed with the Minnesota Vikings last offseason, who ended up hiring Kevin O’Connell instead. Harbaugh said that he thought he had the job, but the Vikings felt otherwise. He then said that he would stay with Michigan for as long as they would have him.

Would Harbaugh go back on that feeling a year later? One report says he would leave for the NFL if a suitable offer were made to him.

Harbaugh led Michigan to a 13-1 season that ended with an upset loss to TCU. He has made consecutive appearances in the College Football Playoff, which apparently has reminded NFL teams that he’s still a pretty darn good coach.