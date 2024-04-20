Jim Harbaugh makes good on his Michigan championship promise

The Michigan football team received their championship rings on Saturday to honor their national championship, but that was not all Jim Harbaugh walked away with.

Harbaugh had said in October that he would get a tattoo if the Wolverines won the championship. The former Michigan coach seemingly made good on that promise, as seen in various social media posts, with a tattoo on his arm depicting the Michigan logo and the team’s 15-0 record.

Coach Harbaugh’s tattoo from Mike Sainristil’s IG story. Real or fake? 👀🤔 pic.twitter.com/diosYZbtKD — JJ McCarthy Fan (@JJOneOfOne) April 20, 2024

Jim Harbaugh, in Ann Arbor today for Michigan’s ring presentation, got that ‘15-0’ Michigan tattoo he promised back in October. Via Robby Emery, his former personal assistant, who posted the photo on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/W6PVhx5mFO — Aaron McMann | MLive.com (@AaronMcMann) April 20, 2024

Harbaugh was cracking jokes as he was getting the tattoo done, at one point saying he was “impervious to pain.”

Jim Harbaugh while getting National Championship tattoo: “I’m impervious to pain.” pic.twitter.com/niMYqVliuy — JJ McCarthy Fan (@JJOneOfOne) April 20, 2024

Harbaugh has since left Michigan for the Los Angeles Chargers, but he departed on the best possible terms. Assuming the tattoo is permanent, this is some solid proof of that. He very much delivered what he was brought in for.

The next question is whether Harbaugh will try to bring some of his former players to Los Angeles during the NFL Draft next week.