Jim Harbaugh makes good on his Michigan championship promise

April 20, 2024
by Grey Papke
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh looking on

Dec 31, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh before the 2022 Fiesta Bowl against the TCU Horned Frogs at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Michigan football team received their championship rings on Saturday to honor their national championship, but that was not all Jim Harbaugh walked away with.

Harbaugh had said in October that he would get a tattoo if the Wolverines won the championship. The former Michigan coach seemingly made good on that promise, as seen in various social media posts, with a tattoo on his arm depicting the Michigan logo and the team’s 15-0 record.

Harbaugh was cracking jokes as he was getting the tattoo done, at one point saying he was “impervious to pain.”

Harbaugh has since left Michigan for the Los Angeles Chargers, but he departed on the best possible terms. Assuming the tattoo is permanent, this is some solid proof of that. He very much delivered what he was brought in for.

The next question is whether Harbaugh will try to bring some of his former players to Los Angeles during the NFL Draft next week.

Article Tags

Jim HarbaughMichigan Football
