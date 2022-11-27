Jim Harbaugh responds to Michigan-Ohio State flag plant

Even in rivalry games, the act of planting a flag on the opponent’s logo can prove quite controversial. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh does not share that opinion, though.

Michigan players celebrated their win over Ohio State on Saturday by planting a flag on the famous “O” logo at midfield of Ohio Stadium. The act was the topic of some discussion, though it remained fairly muted thanks to the nature and importance of the victory.

Still, it was relevant enough that a question about it was put to Harbaugh on Sunday. The Michigan coach’s response was priceless.

Jim Harbaugh was asked if he had any issues with players planting the flag at midfield after the game. "I want to get that flag," he says. "I want to get that flag and put it in our museum." — Austin Meek (@byAustinMeek) November 27, 2022

“I want to get that flag and put it in our museum,” Harbaugh said.

In other words, Harbaugh has no complaints. Michigan fans won’t either. Plus, it was hardly the only taunt the Wolverines had for their arch-rivals in what turned out to be a dominant performance.