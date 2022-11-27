 Skip to main content
Jim Harbaugh responds to Michigan-Ohio State flag plant

November 27, 2022
by Grey Papke
Jim Harbaugh in Michigan gear

Aug 31, 2019; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh before the game against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Even in rivalry games, the act of planting a flag on the opponent’s logo can prove quite controversial. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh does not share that opinion, though.

Michigan players celebrated their win over Ohio State on Saturday by planting a flag on the famous “O” logo at midfield of Ohio Stadium. The act was the topic of some discussion, though it remained fairly muted thanks to the nature and importance of the victory.

Still, it was relevant enough that a question about it was put to Harbaugh on Sunday. The Michigan coach’s response was priceless.

“I want to get that flag and put it in our museum,” Harbaugh said.

In other words, Harbaugh has no complaints. Michigan fans won’t either. Plus, it was hardly the only taunt the Wolverines had for their arch-rivals in what turned out to be a dominant performance.

