Jim Harbaugh accuses Penn State defense of illegal move

Jim Harbaugh accused the Penn State defense of doing something illegal during the fourth quarter against the Wolverines.

Michigan was leading 31-17 but got penalized four times on their first drive of the fourth quarter. They were flagged twice for a false start. After the second false start, Harbaugh started to scream at the officials.

Harbaugh was seen yelling “they can’t do that!” to the officials.

FOX commentator Joel Klatt said that Harbaugh was complaining about Penn State’s defensive players calling out false signals to confuse Michigan’s offense. That is illegal.

Michigan ended up with a field goal on the drive to go up 34-17. They added another touchdown later in the fourth quarter to extend their lead to 41-17.