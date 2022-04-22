Jim Harbaugh cashes in big on sale of his Bay Area home

Jim Harbaugh is rolling in the dough.

Harbaugh recently sold his Atherton, Calif. mansion for $11.78 million, according to the Los Angeles Times’ Jack Flemming.

The gated estate spans 1.3 acres in Atherton, a town that consistently ranks as one of the priciest areas in the country and houses tech moguls and athletes such as Stephen Curry and Jerry Rice. https://t.co/Z0UcppsyU8 — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) April 15, 2022

The $11.78 million figure is lower than the nearly $13 million asking price Harbaugh had for the home since listing in in July 2021. But Harbaugh still nearly doubled his money after paying $6.3 million for the mansion in 2012.

The home has five bedrooms and eight bathrooms and has 8,500 square feet of living space between the main house and guest house.

Harbaugh purchased the home after his first season as head coach of the San Francisco 49ers. He spent four seasons with the Niners from 2011-2014 before taking the Michigan job, which he has held since 2015.

According to Realtor.com, Harbaugh also owns a beachside home in Coronado, Calif., which is in the San Diego area. Harbaugh played for the Chargers and also coached at the University of San Diego.