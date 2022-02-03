Jim Harbaugh makes surprising decision about his future

Jim Harbaugh has reportedly made a decision on his future, and it is not the one that many were expecting.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday that Harbaugh has called the University of Michigan to inform them that he will be returning as their head coach for the 2022 season. This is despite Harbaugh recently interviewing for a potential return to the NFL.

Schefter adds that Michigan was “elated” to hear the news. Harbaugh also reportedly told Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel that this will not be a re-occurring issue and that he will remain at Michigan for as long as they would like to have him.

This marks a pretty dramatic about-face for Harbaugh. For the last several weeks, all signs had been pointing to Harbaugh returning to the NFL. He was reportedly expecting to land one particular NFL head coaching job. A list of potential NFL coordinators for Harbaugh had even been revealed.

Despite all that fanfare however, it turns out that Harbaugh will be staying right where he is. Harbaugh led Michigan to a 12-2 record and a berth in the College Football Playoff this past season, and the Wolverines will obviously be thrilled to have their head coach back.

Photo: Nov 16, 2019; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh reacts during the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports