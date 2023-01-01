Jim Harbaugh linked to 1 potential NFL head coach job

Now that Michigan’s season is over, another round of Jim Harbaugh rumors are kicking into high gear.

The Denver Broncos are eyeing Harbaugh as a potential candidate for their head coach position, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The Broncos are just one of “multiple” teams to do homework on Harbaugh as a possible candidate.

The Broncos do have one notable link to Harbaugh in the form of Condoleeza Rice. Rice is a member of the Broncos’ ownership group and search committee and maintains close ties to Stanford, where Harbaugh first coached in college.

The big question with Harbaugh is whether he would even listen to offers. He had a very public courtship with the Minnesota Vikings last year, but did not take the job and said at the time he would not consider the NFL again. He was sticking to that as recently as early December. The Broncos appear to be skeptical of that, but they and everyone else should be able to find out fairly quickly if they are right.