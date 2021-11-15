Jim Harbaugh had serious wardrobe malfunction during Penn State game

Jim Harbaugh was so focused on leading his team to a win against Penn State on Saturday that he didn’t even notice his leg was on fire.

Harbaugh had a frightening wardrobe malfunction during Michigan’s 21-17 win over the Nittany Lions. He got too close to a space heater on the sideline, and the heater melted a big hole in his pants. Fortunately, Harbaugh was wearing multiple layers.

Jim Harbaugh's pants got burned by the space heater on the sidelines in the 1st half pic.twitter.com/RPF60G3UwZ — Patrick Barron (@BlueBarronPhoto) November 15, 2021

Harbaugh has taken a lot of heat lately. Between the space heater burning his pants and the ridiculous criticism he faced last week, the Michigan coach has had a bit of a tough stretch.

The Wolverines improved to 9-1 with their win over Penn State. They’ll face Maryland on Saturday before their huge showdown with No. 5 Ohio State the following week.

H/T The Big Lead

Photo: Aug 31, 2019; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh before the game against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports