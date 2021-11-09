 Skip to main content
Jim Harbaugh takes heat for ridiculous reason

November 8, 2021
by Larry Brown

Jim Harbaugh is an absolute magnet for criticism, partly because he makes himself an easy target. But he took some heat on Monday for a ridiculous reason.

Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines were robbed of a touchdown in their Oct. 30 loss to Michigan State, which marks their only defeat so far this season. Harbaugh said after the game that he would be submitting the play to the Big Ten for a review.

On Monday, Harbaugh was asked a follow-up question regarding the matter. He answered by saying he heard back from the conference, which admitted the officials made an error.

Harbaugh answered the question. That was his mistake, because that was enough for him to be criticized.

Many on the Michigan State side thought Harbaugh was whining.

They even compared how Harbaugh handles officials to how Mel Tucker did.

Others couldn’t understand why Harbaugh was being targeted.

Look, Harbaugh’s team was robbed of a touchdown. The more vocal you are about that sort of thing, the less likely the referees are to call stuff against you, and the more likely they are to give you makeup calls.

Plus, if you see the play, you’ll understand right away why Harbaugh felt Michigan was robbed (video here).

