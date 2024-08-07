Jim Harbaugh’s attorney unloads on NCAA with harsh statement

The NCAA handed down major punishment against Jim Harbaugh on Wednesday, and the former Michigan coach’s attorney had a very blunt response to the decision.

Harbaugh has been suspended for one year and given a four-year show-cause order after investigators determined he made impermissible contact with recruits while access was restricted during the COVID-19 pandemic. In its 48-page document, the NCAA said Harbaugh “engaged in unethical conduct, failed to promote an atmosphere of compliance and violated head coach responsibility obligations.”

The show-case order began on Wednesday and runs through Aug. 6, 2028. If Harbaugh were to return to coaching in the NCAA, he would be suspended for a year. He would also be barred from certain athletics-related activities for the duration of the show-cause period.

Of course, none of that matters at the moment to Harbaugh, who is the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. Harbaugh’s attorney, Tom Mars, said Wednesday that Harbaugh was never asked to take part in the settlement process and was unaware the NCAA and Michigan had come to an agreement. Mars also said Harbaugh has no reason to care.

“The way I see it, from coach Harbaugh’s perspective, today’s COI decision is like being in college and getting a letter from your high school saying you’ve been suspended because you didn’t sign your yearbook,” Mars posted on social media. “If I were in coach Harbaugh’s shoes and had an $80 million contract as head coach of the Chargers, I wouldn’t pay any attention to the findings of a kangaroo court, which claims to represent the principles of the nation’s most flagrant, repeat violator of the federal antitrust laws.”

Jim Harbaugh’s attorney @TomMarsLaw off the top rope, responding to NCAA’s “punishment” pic.twitter.com/mF39ZOiLMl — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 7, 2024

Wednesday’s ruling had nothing to do with the ongoing investigation into Michigan’s sign-stealing scheme. That could take several more months and result in more sanctions. In a draft from the NCAA that was leaked this week, Harbaugh is accused of committing Level 1 violations (which are the most serious) by not fully cooperating with the NCAA’s investigation into Conor Stalions’ sign-stealing operation.

Current Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore could also face sanctions related to the sign-stealing investigation. Harbaugh issued a harsh response earlier this week when the NCAA’s notice of infractions from that investigation leaked.

Harbaugh probably knew a lot of this was coming, and it may have played a significant role in his decision to leave Michigan for the NFL. Given how harsh the punishment was, it is unlikely that the 60-year-old will ever go back to college.