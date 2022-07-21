Jimbo Fisher backs down from his stance on Nick Saban

Not long ago, Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher suggested that his relationship with former boss Nick Saban was over and done with. That appears to have changed, at least as of Thursday.

Fisher spoke at SEC media day about his relationship with the Alabama coach, and suggested that the two are like brothers who fight occasionally.

“You get two competitive guys that have a disagreement or whatever… we both can grow from that,” Fisher said Thursday, via The Athletic. “We’ve been very good friends for a very long time. You know who you fight with the most? Your brothers, the people you’re closest to.”

That is pretty far away from where Fisher suggested things were two months ago. After Saban essentially accused Texas A&M of buying its recruits, Fisher unloaded on the Alabama coach and said he and Saban were “done.” That said, not too long after, Fisher was already showing signs that he was backing down from his fury.

Saban, for his part, says he has no issues with Fisher. That will not change the narrative surrounding their scheduled meeting on Oct. 8, which should draw plenty of interest.