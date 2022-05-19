 Skip to main content
Jimbo Fisher unloads on ‘narcissist’ Nick Saban

May 19, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Jimbo Fisher at a press conference

Jul 16, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher addresses the media and answers questions during SEC football media day at the College Football Hall of Fame. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Saban made some saucy comments this week about Texas A&M’s recruiting tactics, and it would be a massive understatement to say Jimbo Fisher did not appreciate them.

Saban spoke to business leaders at a dinner party in Birmingham, Ala. on Wednesday ahead of the World Games in the city. The Alabama coach was once again critical of the way some programs are violating the Name, Image and Likeness rules. He singled out Texas A&M and said they “bought every player on their team.” Fisher was asked about the remarks on Thursday. He was incensed.

Fisher absolutely unloaded on Saban, calling his former boss a “narcissist” and more. He said he and Saban are “done” and that he wants nothing to do with the seven-time national champion.

Fisher felt Saban was implying that his program cheats, which he says bothered him immensely.

Fisher also seemingly threatened to expose Saban and Alabama for illegal recruiting practices.

Texas A&M has faced numerous allegations over their recruiting methods, but it was still surprising to hear Saban call them out by name. It’s unclear if Saban wants NIL rules to be enforced more strictly or if he wants Alabama’s business leaders to step up and fund the program more. Either way, he wanted to make it seem like Texas A&M is violating rules and Alabama is not.

Fisher is a former Saban assistant. Last year, he became the first former Saban assistant to beat the mastermind. The teams are set to face off in Tuscaloosa on Oct. 8. You won’t want to miss it.

