Jimbo Fisher unloads on ‘narcissist’ Nick Saban

Nick Saban made some saucy comments this week about Texas A&M’s recruiting tactics, and it would be a massive understatement to say Jimbo Fisher did not appreciate them.

Saban spoke to business leaders at a dinner party in Birmingham, Ala. on Wednesday ahead of the World Games in the city. The Alabama coach was once again critical of the way some programs are violating the Name, Image and Likeness rules. He singled out Texas A&M and said they “bought every player on their team.” Fisher was asked about the remarks on Thursday. He was incensed.

Fisher absolutely unloaded on Saban, calling his former boss a “narcissist” and more. He said he and Saban are “done” and that he wants nothing to do with the seven-time national champion.

Pure theater here. Marvelous 🍿 pic.twitter.com/Vb6NrCdcJ7 — Dayne Young (@dayneyoung) May 19, 2022

Fisher felt Saban was implying that his program cheats, which he says bothered him immensely.

Jimbo Fisher: “You can call me anything you want to call me. You ain’t call me a cheat. I don’t cheat and I don’t lie. I learned that when I was a kid, if you did that, your old man slapped you ‘side the head. Maybe somebody should have slapped him [Nick Saban]." — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) May 19, 2022

Fisher also seemingly threatened to expose Saban and Alabama for illegal recruiting practices.

Jimbo on Saban: “I know things” 👀 🍿 pic.twitter.com/OwPncNO7iH — Brian Wacker (@brianwacker1) May 19, 2022

Texas A&M has faced numerous allegations over their recruiting methods, but it was still surprising to hear Saban call them out by name. It’s unclear if Saban wants NIL rules to be enforced more strictly or if he wants Alabama’s business leaders to step up and fund the program more. Either way, he wanted to make it seem like Texas A&M is violating rules and Alabama is not.

Fisher is a former Saban assistant. Last year, he became the first former Saban assistant to beat the mastermind. The teams are set to face off in Tuscaloosa on Oct. 8. You won’t want to miss it.