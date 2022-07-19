Nick Saban comments on his relationship with Jimbo Fisher

Jimbo Fisher may never forgive Nick Saban after the comments the Alabama coach made about Texas A&M earlier this offseason, but Saban insists he holds no ill will toward his former assistant.

Saban was asked at SEC Media Days on Tuesday if the issues that came to a boil between him and Fisher have been “resolved.” He responded with praise for his fellow coach.

“I have no issues or problems with Jimbo,” Saban said, via Mike Rodak of AL.com. “He’s done a great job at A&M. He did a great job for us [at LSU].”

Saban was later asked if he thinks the drama between him and Fisher will add intrigue to the Oct. 8 meeting between Texas A&M and Alabama in Tuscaloosa. He downplayed the impact the feud might have.

“I think the game is about the players.” Nick Saban discusses Jimbo Fisher and the Oct. 8 game vs. Texas A&M pic.twitter.com/IAFtcsHxBE — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) July 19, 2022

“I think the game is about the players. Jimbo and I … I wish you had some of the arguments we had in the staff room when we worked together, alright?” Saban joked. “This one happened to be public. The way I look at it is when people make comments about Nick Saban, I listen. I try to learn. I try to make improvements in my own self by self-assessing in terms of, ‘What can I do to get better?'”

Saban was critical of the way some programs are violating the Name, Image and Likeness rules while speaking to business leaders at a dinner party in Birmingham, Ala. back in May. The 70-year-old singled out Texas A&M and said they “bought every player on their team.” Fisher then unloaded on Saban and called him a narcissist.

A recent video that surfaced of an Aggies staffer speaking to recruits seemed to support Saban’s claim.