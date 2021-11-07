Washington fires OC John Donovan the day after Oregon loss

Washington felt they had to send some message after the Huskies’ 26-16 loss at home to Oregon on Saturday, and they have done that.

Washington on Sunday fired offensive coordinator John Donovan, who was in his second season on the job. Wide receivers coach Junior Adams will take over as the play caller, while quality control analyst Payton McCollum is now the team’s quarterbacks coach.

Donovan’s firing comes a day after the Huskies’ offense was unproductive against the Ducks. They had just 166 yards and seven first downs in the game, continuing a bad trend that has existed all season.

Washington is averaging 22 points per game this season, which is 109th of 130 schools. They have just 11 passing touchdowns in nine games. The 4-5 Huskies have failed to score more than 17 points in a game four times this season.

Their head coach Jimmy Lake is a defensive specialist, and their defense is ranked 23rd of 130 schools in points allowed per game. Lake is still being investigated over making physical contact with one of his players on the sidelines.

Prior this job at Washington, Donovan spent four seasons on the offensive staff for the Jacksonville Jaguars.