Ex-Heisman Trophy winner weighs in on Carson Beck’s transfer to Miami

Former Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel weighed in this week on Carson Beck’s transfer to Miami.

Beck is transferring from Georgia to Miami, which is a decision that was likely influenced by his girlfriend. Manziel said on The Action Network’s “Johnny’s Scramble Drill” that he thinks it’s a good move by Beck to improve his draft stock.

“I think it’s probably a good decision for him to be able to stay another year and kind of build on his college career a little bit,” Manziel said. “I don’t think he really had the year this year that he was expecting to have, or a lot of us were really expecting him to have at Georgia. Obviously, he ended on an injury note there.

“But, getting another chance to go to Miami, have another year, build himself back up, and put himself in a good position to hopefully be drafted early in the first round next year.”

Beck is said to be making multiple millions in an NIL deal from the Hurricanes. Between that money and the chance to be in Miami, Manziel thinks it’s a good deal overall for Beck.

“I think it definitely, probably, factored into the situation a little bit. But at the end of the day with these NIL reports coming out, he’s making a pretty big bag. And to be able to hop down and go live on South Beach for a year and still get a chance to play football. So not a bad gig at all, whatsoever,” Manziel said.

Beck passed for 3,485 yards, 28 touchdowns and 12 interceptions with the Bulldogs this season. The team lost to Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff. The season before, Georgia was 12-0 until losing in the SEC Championship to Alabama. They didn’t qualify for the CFP that season and dominated Florida State in the Orange Bowl.

Beck saw his numbers decline in the 2024 season. His completion percentage dropped by 7.7 percent, and he had 456 fewer passing yards compared to 2023. Manziel is correct that Beck could benefit from a move to Miami and chance to shine in the 2025 season.