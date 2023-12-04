 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, December 3, 2023

Jordan Travis had classy Instagram message for Jalen Milroe

December 3, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
Jordan Travis in a helmet

Aug 27, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis (13) before the game against the Duquesne Dukes at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Travis may have been heartbroken that his Florida State Seminoles were snubbed by the College Football Playoff selection committee, but that didn’t stop him from keeping a classy attitude.

The CFP selection committee revealed on Sunday that Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama had made the four-team playoff. The 13-0 Seminoles were ranked 5th by the committee and failed to make the cut despite having a better record than both Texas and Alabama.

Even though Alabama made the playoffs over his Florida State team, Travis still left a classy comment on Jalen Milroe’s Instagram page.

Milroe shared a post on his Instagram page Sunday night that featured several photos from Saturday’s SEC Championship Game.

“Your success is the best response to the doubts of those who underestimated you,” the Alabama quarterback captioned his post.

Travis saw the post and responded with a comment.

“Go win it all brodie,” Travis told Milroe in a comment.

That’s all class by Travis.

Travis could have been ticked off that FSU was left out. He further could have had animosity toward Alabama and their players for taking his team’s spot. But that’s not how he’s responding.

Maybe Travis got all his personal heartbreak out of the way when he suffered a devastating leg injury on Nov. 18 that ended his season and apparently gave the selection committee the excuse it needed to keep FSU out.

Article Tags

Jalen MilroeJordan Travis
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus