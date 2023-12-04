Jordan Travis had classy Instagram message for Jalen Milroe

Jordan Travis may have been heartbroken that his Florida State Seminoles were snubbed by the College Football Playoff selection committee, but that didn’t stop him from keeping a classy attitude.

The CFP selection committee revealed on Sunday that Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama had made the four-team playoff. The 13-0 Seminoles were ranked 5th by the committee and failed to make the cut despite having a better record than both Texas and Alabama.

Even though Alabama made the playoffs over his Florida State team, Travis still left a classy comment on Jalen Milroe’s Instagram page.

Milroe shared a post on his Instagram page Sunday night that featured several photos from Saturday’s SEC Championship Game.

“Your success is the best response to the doubts of those who underestimated you,” the Alabama quarterback captioned his post.

Travis saw the post and responded with a comment.

“Go win it all brodie,” Travis told Milroe in a comment.

Jordan Travis was all class in Jalen Milroe's IG comments 💯 Alabama will play Michigan in the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl, while Florida State will play Georgia in the Orange Bowl. pic.twitter.com/2iNTNGCMfM — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 4, 2023

That’s all class by Travis.

Travis could have been ticked off that FSU was left out. He further could have had animosity toward Alabama and their players for taking his team’s spot. But that’s not how he’s responding.

Maybe Travis got all his personal heartbreak out of the way when he suffered a devastating leg injury on Nov. 18 that ended his season and apparently gave the selection committee the excuse it needed to keep FSU out.