Justin Fields had amazing message to Ryan Day after big ribs injury

Justin Fields showed some incredible toughness while leading Ohio State to a big victory over Clemson in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Friday night at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, La.

Fields was absolutely nailed by Clemson linebacker James Skalski in the lower back during the second quarter of the game. Skalski was ejected for targeting on the bone-crunching hit (video here).

Despite being demolished on the hit, Fields only missed one play before returning to immediately throw a touchdown pass. The Ohio State quarterback finished the game 22/28 for 385 yards with six touchdowns and an interception. He also rushed eight times for 42 yards.

So what did Fields say to Ohio State coach Ryan Day after getting hit by Skalski?

“After so many people doubted him nationally, he takes a bit hit, he looks me in the eye and says, ‘there’s no way we’re losing this game,'” Day shared in an interview following the game.

What an incredible message. And Fields lived up to the promise, too.

He admitted that his ribs were killing him all game, but he wanted to come through for his brothers.

Ohio State now will face Alabama in the national championship game on January 11. And Buckeyes fans are already having fun trolling Ryan Day.