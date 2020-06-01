Clemson WR Justyn Ross out for season due to congenital fusion

The Clemson Tigers, a preseason title contender, have suffered a major blow very early in their 2020 campaign.

Star receiver Justyn Ross will miss the entire season after x-rays discovered a congenital fusion, meaning he was born with vertebrae fused together.

Breaking injury update from Clemson: Justyn Ross is going to have surgery Friday. When he had an X-ray after the spring injury, he learned he was born with something called congenital fusion. He will not play this season. — Grace Raynor (@gmraynor) June 1, 2020

"The frustrating thing for Justyn is that he feels perfectly fine." – Dabo Swinney. Hopeful that by January he's doing great and has a decision to make between NFL and another year at Clemson. Devastating news for the Clemson WR. — Grace Raynor (@gmraynor) June 1, 2020

Ross' doctor is staying positive and thinks there's a good chance for Ross to play football again. But there are no guarantees. — Grace Raynor (@gmraynor) June 1, 2020

Ross caught eight touchdowns for the Tigers last season. As a freshman in 2018, he topped the 1,000-yard mark, and looked like a big-time player immediately after setting foot on campus.

There is a real possibility Ross has played his last game for Clemson. If his recovery goes well, he may ultimately choose to enter the 2021 NFL Draft instead of returning to school.