Monday, June 1, 2020

Clemson WR Justyn Ross out for season due to congenital fusion

June 1, 2020
by Grey Papke

Justyn Ross catch

The Clemson Tigers, a preseason title contender, have suffered a major blow very early in their 2020 campaign.

Star receiver Justyn Ross will miss the entire season after x-rays discovered a congenital fusion, meaning he was born with vertebrae fused together.

Ross caught eight touchdowns for the Tigers last season. As a freshman in 2018, he topped the 1,000-yard mark, and looked like a big-time player immediately after setting foot on campus.

There is a real possibility Ross has played his last game for Clemson. If his recovery goes well, he may ultimately choose to enter the 2021 NFL Draft instead of returning to school.

