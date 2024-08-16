Viral photo shows huge changes Kalen DeBoer made to Nick Saban’s office

Things are going to be different this season for the Alabama Crimson Tide. That is obviously true with new coach Kalen DeBoer replacing Nick Saban, but one viral photo showed just how different those things might be.

On3 Alabama reporter Blake Byler shared a side-by-side comparing the layout of Saban’s office with the changes DeBoer has made to it. DeBoer has undertaken a total overhaul of the space and has it looking a whole lot more modern than Saban’s old layout.

Very different office styles for Nick Saban and Kalen DeBoer pic.twitter.com/v5YeGif6Xm — Blake Byler (@blakebyler45) August 16, 2024

It’s tough to believe these are the same office. Saban’s is old-school class, while DeBoer has gone with much more modern, casual sensibilities. Which is better is in the eye of the beholder, but they could not possibly be more different.

Saban’s unapologetic old-school style got results, but by his own admission, he was starting to wonder if it still worked on modern players. DeBoer might not be as good a coach as Saban, but he might click better with today’s athletes.