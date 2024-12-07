Big news emerges on Kansas QB Jalon Daniels

Some big news emerged Friday regarding Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels.

Daniels will be returning to the Jayhawks in 2025 for a sixth college season. In humorous fashion that reflects the status of the sport, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that Daniels had agreed to a new deal with KU.

Yes, that is confirmation that college football has become just like the pros, with players effectively entering free agency.

Daniels has played in 37 games over his college career. A dual-threat player, he has passed for 6,751 yards, 45 touchdowns and 24 interceptions during his career. He has also rushed for 1,041 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Kansas dropped off this season and went 5-7, which was a disappointment coming off their 9-4 campaign from 2023. Jason Bean was the team’s primary quarterback that season as Daniels played in just three games.

Kansas is likely encouraged by the way they finished the season. They won three of four games, including victories at BYU and against Colorado.