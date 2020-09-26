Kansas State rallies for stunning upset of Oklahoma

The Kansas State Wildcats overcame hefty odds to stun the Oklahoma Sooners in Norman.

Kansas State was down seven players on its two-deep depth chart Saturday due to COVID-19 issues. After falling behind 35-14, the Wildcats looked finished, but a stunning rally ensued.

After a touchdown made it 35-21, Oklahoma’s Seth McGowan fumbled on the second play from scrimmage of the ensuing drive. That game the Wildcats a fairly short field, and they put together a 38-yard drive to score again and get within a touchdown. The Kansas State defense then buckled down, stopping the Sooners at midfield and then blocking the punt. Kansas State needed just two plays to go 38 yards once again and tie the game at 35. Another punt allowed Kansas State to set up for the go-ahead field goal, and the defense proceeded to intercept Spencer Rattler to seal the road win.

Kansas State comes back from down 21 to UPSET #3 Oklahoma LET THE MADNESS BEGIN (via @CFBONFOX)pic.twitter.com/PL3gsCM35W — Overtime (@overtime) September 26, 2020

The Sooners were considered a national title contender coming into the game. They were favored by 28 points. Kansas State, meanwhile, came in off a loss to lowly Arkansas State. This one was unpredictable to say the least, even though the Wildcats also pulled the upset in 2019.

Rattler received Heisman hype before the season, and while he threw four touchdowns, he was intercepted three times as well. This will be a reality check for the Sooners.