Jesse Palmer says Spencer Rattler hype is deserved

Do the Oklahoma Sooners have another star quarterback on their hands? Jesse Palmer certainly thinks so.

The ESPN analyst is backing Spencer Rattler to be a star, praising his arm and his mentality in an appearance on Thursday’s “College Football Countdown.”

“You can see why there was so much hype,” Palmer said, via Nick Kosko of 247Sports. “This was the number one dual threat quarterback coming out of high school…he’s already been proclaimed the next Heisman Trophy-winning Oklahoma quarterback. He’s a great fit for what Lincoln Riley wants to do. He’s very accurate throwing the football down the field, he has a lot of arm talent. This dude can sling the rock. He’s aggressive. He likes to take shots.”

Rattler has already been touted as a Heisman candidate as a freshman. His coach has not shied away from placing high expectations on him, either. Rattler has a lot of believers early on. Saturday’s game against Kansas State will be an excellent test for him.