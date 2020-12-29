Kellen Moore confirms interest in Boise State head coach job

The interest between Boise State and Kellen Moore appears to be mutual.

Moore confirmed Monday that he is interested in the vacant head coaching position at Boise State, his alma mater, but the Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator refused to go any further than that, deflecting back to Sunday’s game against the New York Giants.

“Yeah, I want to be a head coach,” Moore said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “I’m really focused on this job right now. We’ll go through this process and we’ll see where it’s at.”

Moore is only 32, but is widely respected in coaching circles and has seen himself rise quickly through the profession. He’s also the most successful quarterback in Boise State history. That alone makes him an intriguing option, and it sounds like Boise State does want to talk to him when they can.