Kellen Moore turns down Boise State to remain with Cowboys

January 2, 2021
by Larry Brown

Kellen Moore

Kellen Moore will remain with the Dallas Cowboys rather than return to his alma mater, according to a report.

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen and Ed Werder reported on Saturday that Moore is expected to sign a contract extension with Dallas.

Moore recently confirmed interest in the Boise State job, which became vacant when Bryan Harsin left to take the Auburn job.

Moore was a four-year starter at Boise State and is the most successful quarterback in the program’s history. Though he is only 32, he has been with the Cowboys as a coach since retiring as a player after the 2017 season. This is Moore’s second season as Dallas’ offensive coordinator.

