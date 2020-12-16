Report: Ken Niumatalolo is strong candidate for Arizona job

Ken Niumatalolo nearly became Arizona’s head coach three years ago. It appears he may soon have the opportunity again.

According to Jon Wilner of the San Jose Mercury-News, the Navy head coach may be the favorite to replace Kevin Sumlin at Arizona. Similarly, Zach Barnett of Football Scoop hears that Niumatalolo is a “real candidate” for the job.

Essentially, Arizona would be doubling back to where their search originally led them in early 2018. Niumatalolo appeared to be the clear favorite then, too. However, he abruptly withdrew from consideration not long after quarterback Khalil Tate criticized the Navy coach’s offense. Tate has since graduated, so his objections wouldn’t be an issue this time around.

After Sumlin’s struggles, Arizona probably wishes they’d have gone ahead with Niumatalolo instead. He posted another 11-win season for Navy in 2019, and though the team went just 3-7 this year, Niumatalolo has shown the ability to quickly rebuild that program. That’s precisely what Arizona needs, as they haven’t won a football game since Oct. 5, 2019.