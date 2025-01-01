Kenny Dillingham shares rough quote after Arizona State’s loss

Kenny Dillingham gave a rough quote after his Arizona State Sun Devils lost a heartbreaker to the Texas Longhorns in their College Football Playoff quarterfinal game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Wednesday.

ASU fell behind from the start but rallied in the second half and tied the game at 24. Things went into overtime, where Arizona State even took a 31-24 lead. In the end, Texas converted on a 4th-and-13 in overtime, scored touchdowns on back-to-back plays, and then made an interception to win.

The way ASU battled back and took the lead only to end up losing was heartbreaking. But Dillingham isn’t settling for any moral victories over the way Arizona State came back.

“There are no moral victories. The locker room is dreadful, and it should be,” Dillingham said after the game.

Dillingham is recognized for being extremely competitive, so it’s no surprise he’s not into moral victories. As far as he’s concerned, his team had a chance at a win and didn’t pull it off.

Still, Arizona State should be proud of its season. The Sun Devils went 11-3, won the Big 12, and gave Texas a great game in the playoff. They are a program on the rise.